Some Hawaii dental hygienists fear going back to work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii starts reopening, many are still nervous to return to work because of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Regarding dental settings, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to “postpone elective procedures…and non-urgent dental visits.”
However, because it is not a requirement, many dental offices are starting to re-open and some hygienists feel it is too soon.
"I've heard from several people, it's either you're coming in or you lose your job," said Kristen Neville, a registered dental hygienist.
Neville says many in her industry are being forced to go back to work and some don’t have personal protective equipment.
“Right now there is a shortage and I think it’s very hard for regular dentist to get their hands on anything. Even masks, full face shields are really, really hard to come by and N95 masks are very low as well in supply,” said Neville.
Neville said hygienists are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because the instruments they use bring out aerosols, which is how the virus is transmitted.
"After each procedure, we do the best to clean the room. Unfortunately, though, it’s hard to clean the air. We can wipe things down, but the aerosols stay in the air,” she said.
Neville is calling on the state to clarify that routine teeth cleanings aren’t urgent so hygienists should not be required to work.
A Lobbyist for the Hawaii Dental Hygienists’ Association agrees and says the governor should make a decision.
“As we've seen with other professions, the state has been very, very proactive and directive in terms of what they can and cannot do. We're saying that should apply to the dentists as well,” said Alexander Santiago. “With all the caution that we've shown as a state, this is one area that we don't want to mess up on."
Santiago says dentists should have clear rules to follow, such as one patient in the office at a time, everyone should be screened and have their temperature taken, including doctors and staff.
That is what is happening at Oral Surgery Hawaii.
Dr. Eva Kiezik has only been handling emergencies throughout the pandemic.
“We did have a fairly large amount of people coming in, calling for emergency procedures who were in pain, their face is swollen, etc., and I do feel like keeping that one person out of the emergency room is completely worth it,” said Eva Kiezik, DMD.
She said everyone in her office wears masks at all times and everyone working on a patient wears an N95 mask.
"You are using a full face shield, which minimizes how much splatter and aerosol can get through, we do have full sealed googles for the staff so there’s no leakage around the glasses. We do have an N95 and a second mask on top of that just to prevent contamination of the N95,” Dr. Kiezik said.
Again, those are oral surgeons.
Hygienists want their bosses to strive for those safety standards.
“Dentists are doing whatever they want,” said Neville. “We need some guidance with this because it’s kind of a free for all right now.”
The state's Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs oversees all professions in the state.
Its website states licensed dental hygienists shall practice the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC.
