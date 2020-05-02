A sign of the times: Food distribution sites slammed with long lines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands across Hawaii are in need of help.
From businesses closing up shop and letting go of workers to an unemployment backlog, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have ripple effects throughout the community.
Those impacts were clearly visible at food distribution sites on Oahu Saturday, where distributors of donated food were met with long lines of families in need.
In Mapunapuna, Honolulu police were called out to help with traffic control as cars lined up for eggs, vegetables and other food being given away at the Aloha Products warehouse.
Some people waited as long as four hours in their vehicle for the line to move along.
At Farrington High School, a separate distribution event was held. The line stretched for about two miles, backing up drivers on surface streets, and near the Houghtailing off ramp.
Long lines at food distribution events have been a recurring sight in recent weeks, and it will likely continue until businesses fully reopen and jobs are filled once again.
