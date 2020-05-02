Pep rallies at a Windward Oahu retirement community lift spirits while expressing thanks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retirement community is normally quiet, but in recent weeks, its been the exact opposite at Pohai Nani in Kaneohe.
At least twice a week, cheers, drums, sirens and the banging of pans has cut through the silence at the living complex — for a good reason.
“This all started as a way to get our residents up and out and just feeling alive again,” said Patricia Camero of Pohai Nani.
The COVID-19 shutdown has forced many elderly residents into isolation in their rooms at the community to prevent them from getting sick. But each week, residents are encouraged to stand on their balconies and make some noise for a few spirited minutes. And residents have been more than happy to participate.
The pep rallies are not only meant to get the seniors excited and active, they’re also a way to express thanks to front line healthcare workers.
Police, firefighters and other first responders join in on the fun, parading their vehicles around the front driveway while sounding their sirens as residents look on and wave.
“They love doing the chants and the cheers. They love doing the singing. We try and get songs that are just super peppy and the residents get into it,” Camero added.
The pandemic can be rough for some seniors who already get limited human interaction. They are among the more vulnerable age groups when it comes to coronavirus infections.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.