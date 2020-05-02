Man arrested after elderly woman dies from blunt force trauma

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 61-year-old Kea’au man has been arrested in connection to the death of an elderly woman at a Hawaiian Paradise Park home.
Hawai’i Island police identified the suspect as Robert Dean Merrill.
Police said just before 9 a.m. Friday, officers in Puna responded to a home on 15th Avenue.
Officers reported Merrill standing outside of the home as they were directed to a bedroom inside. There, a victim was found unresponsive with severe injuries to her head and face.
Merrill was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hilo cellblock.
Detectives were called out and a second-degree murder investigation was opened.
The victim was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center just after 12:30 p.m. An autopsy revealed her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide.
She has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify the next of kin.
Anyone with tips on the case is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or WendallCarter@hawaiicounty.gov. The Police Department’s non-emergency line can also be reached at (808) 935-3311.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.