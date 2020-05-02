Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

TREE REMOVAL-COMPLAINTS
Groups say not enough notice given for Honolulu tree removal
HONOLULU (AP) — Community groups and two Honolulu city councilors are upset by the city’s removal of trees from a municipal property, claiming the public was not given sufficient notice or information. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the city plans to replace 26 canopy trees that were uprooted from the Magic Island parking lot. The city has removed nine pink tecoma, seven monkeypod, six banyan, and four false Kamani trees. An official says each of the trees needed to be replaced for valid reasons, including health and structural integrity. The trees are expected to be replaced by 13 monkeypod and 13 hau trees.
INVASIVE PLANT-BUTTERFLY
Butterfly proposed to fight invasive tree species in Hawaii
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A butterfly normally found in Central America could be used to fight an invasive tree species taking over large areas of Hawaii forest. The Maui News reported the Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Department of Land and Natural Resources have proposed releasing the Golden Sombermark butterfly to help curb the invasive miconia tree The Sombermark has been used in Costa Rica to fight the miconia, which is now difficult to find in the Central American country. Miconia was first brought to Hawaii as an ornamental plant in 1961. Studies of the butterfly larvae show they prefer feeding on miconia and its close relatives.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-USS KIDD
Coronavirus lessons from Roosevelt outbreak helped 2nd ship
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lessons learned from a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt played a central role in limiting damage when the virus hit a second Navy ship at sea. On the day that the USS Kidd learned that it had its first COVID-19 case, a team of Navy medical specialists was flown aboard to ramp up testing and detect likely hot spots aboard the destroyer off the coast of Central America. Even before the Kidd arrived to assist in a counter-drug operation, its crew had conducted a quarantine-and-isolation drill as part of a Roosevelt-derived protocol for Navy ships at sea.
RAIL AUTHORITY-EXPENDITURES
Honolulu rail authority approves $40M in orders, contracts
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Rail Transit Authority board of directors has approved nearly $40 million in new rail project change orders and contracts. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the rail board’s project oversight committee voted in favor of an increase of $20.8 million for Honolulu’s $9.2 billion rail project. The increase was passed to settle what transit authority staff say is more than $40 million in outstanding delay claims and other claims from Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. The company received a contract for nearly $79 million in 2015. But the authority has approved 36 change orders increasing the contract's value to $97.5 million.
WWII ORDNANCE-DETONATION
US Navy detonates unexploded WWII-era ordnance off Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians have detonated two World War II-era bombs and removed more ordnance from waters off a Hawaiian island. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy carried out the controlled explosions in a well-traveled channel between Lanikai Beach and Mokulua North on Oahu. A snorkeler reportedly discovered the munitions and contacted the Coast Guard, which alerted the Navy. The ordnance included two 100-pound gravity bombs that were detonated where they were found. About eight other bombs or pieces of ordnance were moved to Bellows Air Force Station ahead of transportation to Pearl Harbor or the Army’s Schofield Barracks for demolition.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the coronavirus. The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills until the situation with the virus subsides in Hawaii. The Pacific Fleet says this year's exercises won't include social events on shore. It says Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a “minimal footprint” of staff for logistics and support functions.