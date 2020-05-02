Hawaii library card holders can research their family tree from home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for something to do while social distancing at home? If you’re a Hawaii State Public Library System card holder, you could take some time to learn about your ancestors.
The library system has closed all branches for the time being due to COVID-19.
But resources are still available for online research, and library card holders may be able to make some fascinating discoveries.
The library says the Ancestry Library Edition is up and running. It provides access to past census data, vital records, directories, and photos.
“We are so happy that the Hawaii State Public Library System can provide access to this rich genealogical research tool from home. It’s really amazing when you can see a photo of a written census that your grandmother was part of when she was 9, and find clues to other family members,” said State Librarian, Stacey A. Aldrich.
For more information, click here to head over to the library system’s website.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.