Forecast: Light passing windward showers with locally breezy trades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the north of the state will fuel moderate to breezy trade winds for the next few days. The atmosphere is dry and stable so we’re only expecting light passing showers for windward areas, although the winds may be strong enough to carry some of those showers leeward.
Expect some changes Tuesday, when a strong upper disturbance drops in from the north, which will first slow down the trades a tad. Winds could shift to light southeasterlies for the Big Island and Maui, which could see more afternoon clouds and showers, while the Kauai and Oahu half of the chain will have light trades and a few more windward and mauka showers. At this point we’re not expecting heavy rainfall. The disturbance should move away to the northeast late in the week, allowing drier trade wind conditions to resume.
A small craft advisory remains up for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong trades. As far as surf, no advisory level swells are anticipated in the coming week, although there will be a series of north to northwest swells that will bring in some modest waves. East shores will hold into Monday and then lower as the trade winds back off. South shores will only see small background swells through Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.