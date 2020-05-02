Forecast: Light passing windward showers with locally breezy trades

Expect some changes Tuesday, when a strong upper disturbance drops in from the north, which will first slow down the trades a tad. Winds could shift to light southeasterlies for the Big Island and Maui, which could see more afternoon clouds and showers, while the Kauai and Oahu half of the chain will have light trades and a few more windward and mauka showers. At this point we’re not expecting heavy rainfall. The disturbance should move away to the northeast late in the week, allowing drier trade wind conditions to resume.