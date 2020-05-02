Firefighters put out a large house fire in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters and other emergency crews rushed to Pokai Bay Street as raging flames ripped through a home.
The large fire was reported just before 4 p.m. At one point, flames and thick black smoke were seen coming from the home.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries. The extent of damage is not yet known.
HFD fully extinguished the fire around 4:30 p.m.
A cause has not yet been determined.
This story may be updated.
