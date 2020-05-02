EMS: Stabbing in Aiea leaves a man in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS crews rushed a man to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. fronting 98-199 Kamehameha Highway.
EMS said a man in his 40s had apparent stab wounds to his upper torso. He remains in critical condition.
Honolulu police investigators were called out to the scene.
Additional details have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.