DOH: Stay out of the Hawaii Kai Marina after active wastewater spill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health is warning the public to stay out of the Hawaii Kai Marina Friday night.
Officials said a wastewater spill was active as of 7 p.m. near Kumukahi Place.
“An undetermined amount of wastewater is being released from a leak in a sewer line in the marina. The discharge is ongoing,” the DOH said.
Residents in the area are being notified.
No word on when the spill is expected to fixed.
This story maybe updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.