Talented young performers put together a moving tribute to first responders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The students at Ohana Arts had their musical tour cancelled because of COVID-19, but that did not stop them from singing.
The group released a special performance of “You Raise Me Up” on YouTube. You can watch their virtual rendition below:
The song is dedicated to the front-line workers and first responders who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.
The video is part of a social media movement that co-founders Jenny Taira, Cari Chung, and Laurie Rubin and the students are working on to “uplift people and basically spread peace and goodwill to the community through this time.”
According to Ohana Arts, the video took approximately 2 weeks to complete.
The “Peace On Your Wings” musical tour was scheduled to go on around the world this summer to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The musical is based on the true story of Sadako Sasaki, one of the Hiroshima atomic bomb victims and her 1,000 paper cranes.
“This virtual movement of spreading goodwill and peace honors Sadako and enables the cast to still be ambassadors during this current historic time,” Ohana Arts said.
