Salon owners say they are capable of not spreading COVID-19 and want the government to hear them out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - No trims, no dyes, no perms for over a month.
Under the state’s phased reopening plan, salons will be among the last to reopen.
Other businesses have been allowed to reopen because they are considered low risk.
Salons have been labeled high risk because it is challenging to practice social distancing.
"The risk assessments in terms of contact, salons are high risk because its high intense contact," said Ige.
Hair stylists argue their industry is misunderstood and they are more than capable of mitigating that risk.
Industry professionals believe it is all about education.
They are adamant about stopping the spread of COVID-19 and are convinced salons can do it too.
"As an industry, we need to unite," said Adiel Cline, owner of Salon 253 in Wailuku. “We are licensed. Part of our license is the study of pathogens and how they're spread,”
Cline put together a forum for Maui salons.
It is a place for stylists, barbers, and cosmetologists to connect.
“I do feel like we were set aside and we were put into a category because they didn’t understand us,” Cline said.
Cline sent out a survey to thousands of residents.
Questions included, “how important is it to have new sanitation guidelines in place to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 at the salon?”
Out of the 11,01 responses so far, 65-percent said "very."
Cline said she also sent a plan to Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino for reopening safely and she is meeting with him and medical professionals next week.
She is committed to educating them and the governor on how salons can be safe too.
“We are a licensed profession. We go to school and take a test. One of our chapters is on bacteriology, virology, immunity and the principals of prevention,” she said.
Whether it be temperature checks, COVID-19 intake forms or wearing masks and gloves, Cline said 95-percent of residents answered they do feel safe coming back with a plan in place to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.
“If my health group says it’s very viable and logical, we’ll proceed and we’ll see if we open up in the not too distant future,” said Victorino in a news conference on Thursday.
There will be a live panel discussion on Friday, May 1st at 4:00 p.m. with various representatives from the industry talking about what steps to take to reopen safely.
