The ‘Ninth Island’ will have to wait a bit longer for its own Zippy’s

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coronavirus has put a pause on Zippy’s plans to expand to Las Vegas.
Zippy’s said this week they do still plan to open in Sin City after making significant investments, but it’ll just take a bit longer.
Property has already been purchased and a construction award was about to be handed out.
"So, when we are able to focus on our expansion again, we will move quickly. We thank our many rabid fans in Las Vegas for their patience and understanding as they anxiously await our arrival,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s.
The company bought a parcel of land at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Southwest Las Vegas. It was set to be Zippy’s first out-of-Hawaii location.
The new location was set to be open by the end of 2020. A new date to open has not yet been set. Other sites in Vegas have already been identified for future Zippy’s locations.
"We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market - just a bit later than anyone would have liked,” Yokota added.
Back in the islands, Zippy’s has 24 locations across the state where social distancing practices have been enacted.
