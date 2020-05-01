Protest of emergency stay-at-home order draws more than 100 to state Capitol

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 100 have gathered at the state Capitol on Friday to protest emergency stay-at-home orders aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.
At least one person has been arrested, and there’s a heavy police presence in the area.
The protesters, some of whom weren’t wearing masks, say the orders go to far and are hurting working families.
At the rally, they were chanting and waving signs. One sign read, “Re-open Hawaii." Another: “Live free or die.”
Similar protests have been popping up around the county amid fierce debate over whether the strict rules are necessary. Public health officials say the lockdowns — while extreme — are the only way to keep people safe.
The governor instituted a statewide stay-at-home order March 25 and it continues through May 31, though some businesses and activities — like exercising on the beach — have been given the green light to continue.
Hawaii also has a mandatory quarantine for visitors; and people are required to wear masks in most places.
Several nurses also turned out at the Capitol rally to counter-protest.
Wearing masks and scrubs, one nurse held a sign that read, “We go to work for you. Stay home for us.”
This story will be updated.
