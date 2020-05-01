Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the coronavirus. The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills until the situation with the virus subsides in Hawaii. The Pacific Fleet says this year's exercises won't include social events on shore. It says Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a “minimal footprint” of staff for logistics and support functions.