Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USS KIDD
Coronavirus lessons from Roosevelt outbreak helped 2nd ship
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lessons learned from a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt played a central role in limiting damage when the virus hit a second Navy ship at sea. On the day that the USS Kidd learned that it had its first COVID-19 case, a team of Navy medical specialists was flown aboard to ramp up testing and detect likely hot spots aboard the destroyer off the coast of Central America. Even before the Kidd arrived to assist in a counter-drug operation, its crew had conducted a quarantine-and-isolation drill as part of a Roosevelt-derived protocol for Navy ships at sea.
RAIL AUTHORITY-EXPENDITURES
Honolulu rail authority approves $40M in orders, contracts
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Rail Transit Authority board of directors has approved nearly $40 million in new rail project change orders and contracts. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the rail board’s project oversight committee voted in favor of an increase of $20.8 million for Honolulu’s $9.2 billion rail project. The increase was passed to settle what transit authority staff say is more than $40 million in outstanding delay claims and other claims from Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. The company received a contract for nearly $79 million in 2015. But the authority has approved 36 change orders increasing the contract's value to $97.5 million.
WWII ORDNANCE-DETONATION
US Navy detonates unexploded WWII-era ordnance off Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians have detonated two World War II-era bombs and removed more ordnance from waters off a Hawaiian island. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy carried out the controlled explosions in a well-traveled channel between Lanikai Beach and Mokulua North on Oahu. A snorkeler reportedly discovered the munitions and contacted the Coast Guard, which alerted the Navy. The ordnance included two 100-pound gravity bombs that were detonated where they were found. About eight other bombs or pieces of ordnance were moved to Bellows Air Force Station ahead of transportation to Pearl Harbor or the Army’s Schofield Barracks for demolition.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the coronavirus. The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills until the situation with the virus subsides in Hawaii. The Pacific Fleet says this year's exercises won't include social events on shore. It says Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a “minimal footprint” of staff for logistics and support functions.
HAIKU STAIRS-MANAGEMENT
Haiku Stairs management transferred to Honolulu government
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has voted to transfer management of the Haiku Stairs and the surrounding land to the City and County of Honolulu. The board unanimously backed the transfer of the popular mountainside attraction nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell submitted a plan for the acquisition that includes allowing a contractor to manage the attraction. The water board gave city leaders a deadline of 18 months to complete the purchase or the board will remove the stairway in Kaneohe at an estimated cost of $1 million.
HAWAII MAYOR-REELECTION BID
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he will seek reelection
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has confirmed he plans to seek another term in office. Kim’s attempt to retain the position will be his fifth campaign for mayor. The independent served as mayor from 2000 to 2008 and returned to the post for his current term beginning in 2016. Kim says he is proud of his work leading the county during the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to curb difficulties resulting from the large number of residents experiencing homelessness. Kim says he will not accept campaign donations greater than $10. Eight other candidates have filed to run.