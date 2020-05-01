Kauai County is giving the 4-day work week a try

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai county is giving a four-day work week a try.
Starting next week Monday, some 400 county workers will have Fridays off. Their pay is not being cut.
“We want to be clear that our associates are not being furloughed and their pay will not be reduced in any way as they will continued to be working their full 40-hours a week,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
"This four-day-a-week, ten-hour-a-day schedule is simply to help us find creative ways to continue to reduce movement on our island while continuing to operate at full capacity," he added.
Mayor Kawakami says this is a temporary adjustment that he hopes to end when the disaster proclamation ends, or when schools resume — whichever comes first.
Kawakami says this will reduce traffic by an estimated 20 percent.
Most county offices will now be open 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
