If you’re flying Hawaiian Airlines, you’ll need a face mask going forward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is making changes to in flight policies, even though air travel is the last thing on the minds of many during this pandemic.
Starting May 8, Hawaiian Airlines said passengers will need to be wearing a face mask or cloth covering for all flights.
The company said passengers will be required to wear the masks from checking in at the airport, while riding on the plane up until they deplane at their arrival destination.
The new policy is in place going forward. They added young children who are unable to keep a face covering on, or guests with certain medical conditions will be exempt from the policy.
This is a significant change from the early days of the pandemic when flight attendants worried for their safety after they said they were not allowed to use face masks in flight. There was no previous requirement for passengers.
Hawaiian Airlines has also ramped up disinfecting and cleaning their planes and are adjusting seating arrangements to practice social distancing.
The company says middle seats will no longer be assigned to passengers, and boarding will be done a few rows at a time.
“Taking care of our guests and employees has always been our primary focus, and these new health measures will help us maintain a safe travel experience, from our lobbies to our cabins, as Hawaii continues to make progress in containing COVID-19,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.
“We appreciate our guests’ understanding and flexibility as we adapt our operations with their wellbeing guiding every decision we make,” he added.
The company, like every other airliner, has seen a dramatic drop in passengers due to the pandemic. Everyone who flies into the state or even inter-island are subject to the 14-day quarantine rules.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.