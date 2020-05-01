Hoping that our healthcare professionals stay safe, from Karen O’Donnell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Karen O’Donnell.
I want to thank all the first responders especially the Dr’s and Nurses. I’m staying home and love that my Dr’s are calling to see how I’m doing with my medical issues so I won’t catch the covid-19. I know that they are so busy with the covid-19 one of my Dr’s is taking care of that and another on his team is taking care of his patients and checks on me. that is real team work. Please all stay safe.
