Honolulu family sends ‘mega mahalos’ to front-line workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Bryan & Greta Richardson in Honolulu.
Mega Mahalos to each of you, for being the needed strength in the fabric of our community during this time of crisis. You're a true hero! Our family thanks you, and your family, for helping to protect us all, and heal those who are sick.
With Lots of Aloha and air hugs, Bryan & Greta Richardson, Honolulu
