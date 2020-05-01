Frustration grows for laid off workers facing weeks-long waiting game for benefits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s newly-unemployed are getting frustrated that they haven’t heard anything from the state on the status of their jobless claims, even weeks after they’ve been filed.
“I had filed for unemployment on April 1st,” said Joyce Inouye. “Today is May 1st. It’s a month later. I have not gotten any kind of result. No reply, no nothing.”
Inouye is in her 70s, but is still part of the workforce because she enjoyed her job as a beauty consultant at Macy’s. She was furloughed when the state issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Inouye thought she would be able to get unemployment benefits, and made an initial claim with the state.
“About two weeks later I got a notice, through email, and they had given me a confirmation number. So then with that I waited to see what the next step would be,” she said.
Inouye waited and waited, with no response.
State Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami has told filers, "If you’re trying to find the status of your claim, then utilize the online inquiry and claims portal check. And then if you still don’t have your questions answered, then try calling our main line, and again we’re going to try and get to you as soon as possible.
“I went online, I put in 15 types of emails to the unemployment division, and I hear nothing,” said Inouye.
She also hit the phones.
“They have a recording that comes on. And then you press '1′, and there’s another recording. And then after that, busy signal,” she said. “It’s such a waste of time.”
Inouye is also among those who haven’t received their stimulus checks from the federal government.
“If I had the stimulus, maybe it wouldn’t be too bad because I would have some money,” she said. “So now it’s on both sides now, the unemployment and then the stimulus.”
Inouye is fearful that eventually, she won’t be able to pay the mortgage on her condo. She just wants to know what to expect.
“At first I was like, OK, maybe they’re busy and let it go. But then if I don’t hear any kind of response, no reply, no call, no email, no nothing — you know, it’s really getting me very, very angry.”
