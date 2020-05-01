As economy begins gradual reopening, florists get ready for first full day back in business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the economy begins gradually reopening, select businesses on Oahu are getting ready for their first full day back in operation.
Only “low risk” or “low contact” companies are allowed to be back in business.
Some florists are opening up Friday morning to prep Mother’s Day for contactless delivery. At Watanabe Floral, customers are still not allowed in the Kalihi shop and all orders are being placed online.
A big name in the Hawaii floral industry, Watanabe has had to lay off most of its staff after being forced to close in March over coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Last week, Watanabe found itself at the center of a mixup after the state told florists they could deliver for Mother’s Day. A few days later, Gov. David Ige said he wasn’t notified of the change and rescinded that exemption.
But on Monday afternoon, he changed his mind. In a statement, he said florists “will be able to begin operations on May 1, as long as they can do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers.”
Florists have been closed since the stay-at-home order went into effect, and many have been struggling to stay afloat. After getting the state’s green light to open for Mother’s Day, many purchased stock.
Things are far from normal, but Watanabe’s general manager Monty Periera says they do plan to start ramping back up sometime next week.
"We will be opening the store back up to customers starting Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and will limit the amount of customers inside," said Periera.
Watanabe Floral will also work to build arrangements with local flowers to help out Hawaii growers.
You can still get Watanabe Floral lei for May Day at retailers like Walmart, Costco and Safeway, but Periera warns that supplies are limited.
As of early Friday morning, there were still a few Mother’s Day arrangements available for online purchase.
You can order online and keep up with Watanabe Floral at their website.
