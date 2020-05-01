Craft fairs, sidelined by stay-at-home mandates, move online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Craft fairs have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But one major event is moving online.
808 Craft and Gift Fairs usually holds three events a month. The largest, at the Moana 99 Ranch Market, draws more than 100 vendors.
At least 30 of those vendors will show off their goods this Sunday at a virtual craft fair on Facebook.
“There are some that are really having a hard time paying their rent. They rent where they live because they have no income,” said Jan Oshiro, a crafter who helps to organize the 808 Craft and Gift Fairs events.
“This is something to give back and hopefully some of them can survive, because it’s tough. It’s tough for them.”
The vendors have been asked to submit one-minute videos of their products and how to buy them. Those videos will be posted on the 808 Craft and Gift Fairs Faceobok page on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
