California couple arrested after they allegedly flouted quarantine order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California couple was arrested in Waikiki on Thursday after state investigators allege they repeatedly flouted the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine for visitors.
The two are the latest to be arrested under a push to better enforce the emergency order.
The state identified the two as 20-year-old Borice Leouskiy and 26-year-old Yuliia Andreichenko, of Citrus Heights, Calif. They told authorities they were in Hawaii on their honeymoon.
A state news release said the couple was staying at a Waikiki hotel, and argued with its manager about the requirements of the 14-day quarantine.
They said they planned to visit friends and go to beaches, and claimed that was OK.
The hotel manager said the quarantine meant they were required to stay in their hotel rooms. Authorities said the two repeatedly disregarded the rules and were arrested Thursday.
This story will be updated.
