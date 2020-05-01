Breezy trade winds will hold through the weekend

A series of north-northwest and northwest swells will move through next week, keeping steady small to moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through the weekend, then lower a bit heading into the middle of next week as the trades ease. Small background southerly swells will continue along south facing shores through the middle of next week. Surf is expected to remain below advisory thresholds along all shores through the middle of next week.