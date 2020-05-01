A big, big New York City thank you to Hawaii’s front line heroes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from David L. in New York City.
hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com
A Big, Big New York City Thank You to all the Hawaiian Heroes on the frontlines. The healthcare workers, the law enforcement officers, the firefighters, the bus drivers, the teachers. The taxi drivers, the delivery people, the postal workers, the local pharmacists, the homeless coalition workers, the volunteers.
My wife is a Nurse working in New York City. She worked for several months on Oahu years ago and I had the pleasure of meeting several of her co-workers. We fell in love with Hawaii and have been visiting the Islands ever since.
MAHALO to all of the Heroes!! Courage, professionalism, empathy.
