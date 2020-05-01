Clinical Labs of Hawaii ramps up antibody testing to further understanding of coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clinical Labs of Hawaii started coronavirus antibody testing Thursday and is partnering with Hawaii Pacific Health which will start testing its employees Friday for free.
The testing to find these disease fighting proteins are major steps in the battle against coronavirus and understanding it.
The antibody tests are also called serology tests. It does not diagnose an active infection, but from a simple blood sample, it can see if a person has developed antibodies meaning they've been exposed to COVID-19 or were infected.
“You develop antibodies when you were exposed to the virus so it’s thought that when you have antibodies, you have an immunity. This needs to be proven though. That’s a big hope with the antibody testing.” said Dr. Dr. Owen Chan, Medical Director of Clinical Labs of Hawaii.
How strong or how long of a possibly immunity is another unknown.
"It's another piece to the puzzle it's not the lottery ticket," said Michele Cox, Chief Operating Officer of Clinical Labs of Hawaii.
She says the private lab can conduct a thousand tests per day and a physician referral is needed.
"They can come to the Clinical Labs location, the patient should be asymptomatic and because we are practicing social distancing we are taking appointments at certain facilities or they can walk in, but we are caring for just one patient at a time." said Cox.
On Friday, Hawaii Pacific Health which includes Kapiolani and Straub hospitals, will offer free antibody testing to all of its 7,200 employees. It's the largest provider offering antibody tests.
Clinical Labs says results could take a little longer than usual because of high demand.
"Normally, it should take about 24 hours. We are getting an influx of orders so we're hoping it won't be more than 48 hours," said Cox.
Public health and government experts say testing, contact tracing and isolation play an important role in battling this disease and helping to reopen the economy.
Clinical Labs of Hawaii says antibody tests can also determine if a person is a candidate for a plasma donation. They also say if a person tests positive for antibodies, there’s no guarantee for immunity so they still need to wear masks, wash your hands and work with your provider and employer.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.