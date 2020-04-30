WATCH: Panel of experts to tackle what’s next for Hawaii’s economy and its workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How can we reopen Hawaii’s economy safely?
That’s the big question we posed to a panel of experts working on that problem.
See how they propose tackling some of the biggest questions facing Hawaii governor in an HNN special presentation on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and streamed across our digital platforms.
The panel features:
- Mufi Hannemann, of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association
- Sherry Menor-McNamara, of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
- Stanfor Carr, of Stanford Car Development
- and Dr. Mark Mugiishi, of HMSA
The panel will discuss their predictions for Hawaii’s workers and its economy, and their hopes for the future.
