Waipahu woman released because of pandemic is charged in armed carjacking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu woman has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking on April 22.
Authorities say 27-year-old Vanity Sua allegedly was involved in an armed carjacking along with two other men. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sua initiated the encounter with the victims and got into their parked vehicle. The two men then swooped in.
When the victim in the driver’s seat attempted to start the car, one of the men pulled a gun and the keys were allegedly taken away by Sua.
The victims were then ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and the three suspects drove away, taking the victim’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Sua is innocent until proven guilty in court, but Hawaii News Now has learned Sua was among the inmates released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional details on the case were limited.
