Remains breezy through the weekend - have a beautiful weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday, May Day! It is still breezy but overall things are slowing down in the wind departement. Overall, breezy trade winds will hold firm through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well.
A mostly dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west. The gusty trades may relax early next week as a cold front approaches the region from the north. Increasing moisture and shower coverage out ahead of this approaching front and an upper disturbance will be possible.
Let’s talk surf! A series of north northwest will move through the islands during the next week, keeping steady small to moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through the weekend, then lower a bit around Tuesday as the trades diminish. Small background southerly swells will continue along south facing shores through the middle of next week. Surf is expected to remain below advisory thresholds along all shores through the middle of next week.
So the next 7 days, will get quite gusty!
