Quarantine rules complicate move out for students dorming at UH Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When students across the University of Hawaii campuses left their dorms for Spring Break back in March, many of them packed for a week away from campus — not the rest of the year.
Up until today, anyone flying to the island of Oahu was subject to a 14 day mandatory quarantine as mandated by Governor David Ige in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
But on Wednesday, Ige announced that students will be allowed to break self-quarantine to grab their belongings and move them inter-island.
Students will be given an e-mail to present to airport workers and they won’t have to self-quarantine when they return home, as long as they wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.
The new decision by the Governor will give students like junior Madeline Johnson time to relax instead of moving out friends’ belongings.
“A couple of my friends have contacted the school so that I can get into their rooms and pack up their rooms," said Johnson. “They have been paying me to do the moving companies job basically.”
However the ability to mover their belongings is just one obstacle students have faced.
Many students who have left campus have found out recently that their keys don’t work.
“They shut off the keys so my three roommates right now can’t get into their room," said Johnson. “I’m the only one that can get into our room.”
Wendy Brown has faced similar problems with her daughter Nicole, who came home to the Big Island for spring break and now is stuck figuring out how to get her things out.
“The biggest hurdle we have had is not being able to get into her dorm room," said Brown via Zoom interview from Hilo. “Even if we flew today there’s no way to get into her room move everything out and fly back tonight.”
Any students returning to campus to retrieve their belongs are told to contact their RA in their respective dorms if they need access to their rooms.
