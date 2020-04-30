Mother of an infected Hawaii sailor critical of Navy’s coronavirus response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the U.S. Navy has ordered another investigation into the spread of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, relatives of crew members are criticizing the Navy’s response to the outbreak, including the Maui mother of one of the infected sailors.
Robyn Rodriguez said her son -- 21-year-old Jakob Opunui -- initially tested negative for the coronavirus last month. But she said the Navy increased his chances of infection when it removed him and his fellow crew members from the carrier in Guam.
“He was put in a shared room with someone who tested positive. Then they ... moved him in with three other men," she said.
"A week ago, they tested him once more and he tested positive and was stuck in a gym.”
Rodriguez’s criticisms come as acting Navy Secretary James McPherson today ordered Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, to conduct a follow-up investigation into the spread of the virus on the ship and how the Navy responded.
The ship’s current command said sailors were not put in harm’s way.
“Sailors who tested positive were isolated from those who tested negative. Sailors who tested positive and sailors who tested negative were never combined in off-ship lodging," a ship spokeswoman said.
Rodriguez said her son is now quarantined in a basketball gym in Guam with 100 sick crew members.
“They’re next to each other, three to four feet apart on cots, all together," she said.
She said her son -- a 2016 Lahainaluna High School graduate -- hasn’t held his month and-a-half old son yet -- even though he was supposed to return home to Maui for his birth.
“Our sons and daughters signed up to serve our country. You feel it’s a failure when your country can’t serve your son or daughter," Rodriguez said.
