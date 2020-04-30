Maui to reopen golf courses, some parks but urges people to maintain social distancing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All golf courses and select Maui County parks will reopen Friday.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino urged people headed to parks to maintain social distancing guidelines.
For golf courses, only one person will be allowed in a golf cart unless the second person is a spouse or family member living in the same residence. There will be no flags at the holes, no rakes in sand traps, and there will be no refreshments sold or provided on golf courses.
County parks to reopen include:
- “Duke” Maliu Regional Park on Molokai
- Hana Ball Park
- Keanae Park
- Kahului Community Park
- Keopuolani Community Park
- Kilohana Park
- South Maui Community Park
- Liloa Drive Bike Trail in Kihei
- Lahaina Recreation Center
- Napili Park
- Lanai Entry Park
- New Kula Ballfield (aka Kula Recreation Center)
- Pukalani Park
County beach parks to open include:
- Hana Beach Park (Hana Bay)
- Hoaloha Park in Kahului
- Ho`okipa Beach Park
- Lower Paia Park
- Kamaole I, II and III
- One Ali`i Park
- Wahikuli Wayside Park
- Waiehu Beach Park
Parks and beach parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Park facilities not available for public use include:
- Playground equipment;
- Basketball or tennis courts;
- Brills, picnic tables or benches;
- Pavilions, skate parks or gymnasiums.
“We must remain vigilant with social distancing, wearing face coverings, and practicing good hygiene,” Victorino said. “If we see increasing numbers of cases, we may need to re-impose restrictions."
