In lieu of hugs and lei, ‘adopt-a-senior’ effort seeks to shower grads with some well-earned praise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heather Deviney's son, Jared, is a senior at Radford High School.
"We moved here two years ago from Maryland and he jumped right in. He got involved with Student Council. He does four varsity sports," she said.
The school's graduating class has about 300 students whose school year was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They walked out of here on spring break thinking they would have their last quarter of school. They kind of just were shut out after that,” Principal James Sunday said.
To make their senior sendoff special, Heather Deviney created a Facebook group that allows people “adopt a senior” from Radford High’s Class of 2020.
It invites followers to post a kind comment or send a gift.
"What that means to be adopted is that other community members, family, friends, teachers, staff are just going to show some aloha to those seniors," Deviney said.
Parents post a profile and photographs of their graduate and answer well-wishers. Dozens of Radford families added their seniors to the site and many have been adopted.
"I just really appreciated the congratulations and everything they were telling me just being proud of me basically. I really loved it," Alyssa Sunday said.
Her father, the school’s principal, admires the support of the parents.
"I know the seniors appreciate it," James Sunday said.
Many of the school’s students come from military families who’ve moved around a lot. The Facebook campaign makes their graduation memorable. “We’re trying to have the experience that everyone else has really but without being able to,” Jared Deviney said.
