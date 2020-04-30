Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the coronavirus. The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills until the situation with the virus subsides in Hawaii. The Pacific Fleet says this year's exercises won't include social events on shore. It says Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a “minimal footprint” of staff for logistics and support functions.
HAIKU STAIRS-MANAGEMENT
Haiku Stairs management transferred to Honolulu government
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has voted to transfer management of the Haiku Stairs and the surrounding land to the City and County of Honolulu. The board unanimously backed the transfer of the popular mountainside attraction nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell submitted a plan for the acquisition that includes allowing a contractor to manage the attraction. The water board gave city leaders a deadline of 18 months to complete the purchase or the board will remove the stairway in Kaneohe at an estimated cost of $1 million.
HAWAII MAYOR-REELECTION BID
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he will seek reelection
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has confirmed he plans to seek another term in office. Kim’s attempt to retain the position will be his fifth campaign for mayor. The independent served as mayor from 2000 to 2008 and returned to the post for his current term beginning in 2016. Kim says he is proud of his work leading the county during the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to curb difficulties resulting from the large number of residents experiencing homelessness. Kim says he will not accept campaign donations greater than $10. Eight other candidates have filed to run.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-FLORISTS
Hawaii governor, mayors make way for Mother's Day flowers
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he has agreed with the state’s mayors to allow florists to sell flowers starting Friday, which will enable them to deliver bouquets on Mother’s Day. Florists will be required to adhere to social distancing requirements to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks, limiting the number of customers in stores and making hand sanitizer available. The decision reverses an earlier announcement rescinding an exemption to the governor’s emergency rules that had been previously awarded to florists. Many florists had already ordered Mother's Day flowers based on the initial exemption and said they would lose money if denied the sales.
MAUNA KEA-MANAGEMENT
University of Hawaii considers new Mauna Kea management
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The University of Hawaii is considering possible new management structures for governing land on Mauna Kea in an effort to improve its stewardship of the state’s highest mountain. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the university’s board of regents met earlier this month and discussed improving the university’s internal management structure. The board also considered the implications of shifting authority of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve away from university entirely. The board passed a resolution last year requiring discussion of a reorganization. The board expects to consider adopting a new internal management structure at its May meeting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March. Hundreds of sailors are expected to reboard the ship over the next several days. Their move back to the ship marks a critical turning point in a drama that has rocked the Navy leadership, forced the firing of the Roosevelt’s captain, and impacted the fleet across the Pacific, a region critical to America’s national security interests.