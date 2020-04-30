Select Oahu businesses gear up to reopen on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State leaders say keeping coronavirus cases down is the key to restarting tourism and the rest of Hawaii's economy.
“Do continue to wear your mask when asked. Do continue to be very careful because as we move into phase two of reopening our economy, the best thing we can do is keep this virus wiped out,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
The economy will take its first step forward Thursday afternoon.
The governor is allowing some Oahu businesses that do not involve close-group interactions to restart as soon as Thursday afternoon.
The list includes some real estate services, vehicle dealerships, automated services like car washes, mobile service providers, tutoring and other at-home services, golf courses and grave site visits.
It is a big relief for some businesses that have been on hold for weeks.
“Obviously, we're really excited about it,” said the General Manager at Cutter Volvo Gary Scheuring.
Scheuring said some only staff will return this week, they will offer solo test drives because of social distancing, more work done over the computer and phone and they will be cleaning cars and surfaces constantly.
"It's going to be a little different buying environment for sure. This is now going to be a part of our normal work uniform, wearing a mask every day," Scheuring said.
He says he is unsure what the demand since many people are unemployed, so they are hoping to entice buyers any way they can.
“If you're a consumer and you're in the market for a car right now, there's never been a better time to come out and look at a car, I can tell you," he said. "Our inventories are bulging at the seams."
Realtor Judy Sobin says she has been getting lots of requests from folks wanting to buy homes.
"We'll have open houses that are by appointment. So, we won't have more than one couple in at a time,” said Sobin. “We'll have cleanser for them if they would like to clean their hands before and after open houses and I'll have extra masks there in case they don't have anything."
Piano instructor Sharon Takara has been teaching students via Facetime since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
She is eager for in-person lessons to resume but is reluctant to start too soon.
"Initially I was glad, yet I'm hesitant to just have them jump back in. I'm gonna wait until May 15th and decide," Takara said.
While many are anxious to get back to business, the governor cautioned against celebrating too soon.
He warned until there is a vaccine, this is Hawaii’s new normal.
He said he may reinstate mandates if there is a surge in infections.
