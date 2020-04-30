A free mediation service is available for those who cannot pay the rent

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of the month brings difficult decisions for those now unemployed. Many have to choose between paying the rent or buying groceries.
The Mediation Center of the Pacific recently launched a new, free service to help tenants who are not able to, or don’t want to negotiate with their landlord.
“People who were paying their rent as a tenant prior to (COVID-19) and then ran into financial hardships as a result of (COVID-19),” said Tracey Wiltgen, the organization’s director who helped start the Rapid Response Landlord Tenant Mediation Program.
“It may be a good resource for people who may have difficulty paying their rent,” said Steve Levins, of the Office of Consumer Protection says mediation could avoid eviction months from now.
The government has banned evictions for non-payment, but if you don’t pay now, you still owe the money later.
“When this moratorium is lifted, all of a sudden we’re going to have hundreds or possibly thousands of people being evicted,” said Wiltgen, who said they discuss payment plans, "We have to see what the landlord is willing to do. Are they willing to waive rent for right now and then have larger payments? Are they willing to give partial payments?”
When the two sides come to terms, electronic signatures are used to create a contact-free contract.
The Mediation Center of the Pacific guides renters to resources like Legal Aid Society of Hawaii and Aloha United Way for additional help.
