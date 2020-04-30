Forecast: Stiff trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mostly dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west. The gusty trades may relax early next week as a cold front approaches the region from the north. Increasing moisture and shower coverage out ahead of this approaching front and an upper disturbance will be possible.