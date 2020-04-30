Federal help for independent contractors, gig workers in Hawaii still weeks away

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has already received more than 7,500 unemployment claims from independent contractors since a state web portal was launched Wednesday.
But the state warns those Pandemic Unemployment Assistance forms cannot be processed until mid-May because of the federal requirements.
“PUA is a completely separate program,” said Scott Murakami, the director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
"It is not an insurance program and as a result, as it stands now, it has to be completely constructed as a new program.”
That requires work by both the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and the Department of Taxation, which is required to match the claims with previous 1099 filings.
Independent contractors are not typically eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, but PUA allows it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of new, jobless filings in Hawaii has hit 227,497.
Of those, 78,804 have been paid and 179,261 are being processed.
More than 36,000 claims have been denied and likely many of those actually qualify for PUA and not the usual unemployment insurance.
