Family surprises Pearl City man for his 93rd birthday ... while social distancing

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family surprised a Pearl City man for his 93rd birthday while still practicing social distancing.
James Yamada's family showed up in his driveway on Wednesday, surprising him with cake and balloons.
The U.S. Army veteran and former IRS employee has lived a long life surrounded by family.
No doubt, the social distancing has been tough on him, his family said, so he was thrilled to see them.
"In my family ... whenever we see each other, we always give a hug and everything," Yamada said. "Now you gotta stay away. Jeez. I miss that, too."
Yamada said his birthday just reminded him of how long he has been alive.
His loved ones all blew kisses from afar.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.