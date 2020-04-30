Eateries look to reopen dine-in areas with strict social distancing, hygiene practices

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When restaurants get the green light to reopen their dining rooms, going out to eat won’t be what it was before the pandemic.
And Hawaii eateries are already creating plans to incorporate social distancing into a new dining experience.
“We’re used to being at full capacity,” said Keola Warren, of Moke’s Bread and Breakfast in Kaimuki.
But that won’t be an option anymore.
On Thursday, the usual lunch rush was more like a trickle. With business down 70%, Warren is anxious to get customers back in the door as soon as restrictions are lifted.
To do that, he’s started implementing new guidelines just published by the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
For starters, he’s limiting contact between wait staff and guests.
“Obviously gloves, masks for all employees," Warren said.
Condiments will no longer be kept on the table. Instead, they’ll be by request only. Staff is also making sure that any surface that’s touched is thoroughly cleaned including pens, menus and check holders.
But by far the biggest change will be figuring out a floor plan that’ll keep customers a safe distance a part.
Typically, the restaurant would be able to seat about 45 people at once. But when the dining room reopens and the tables are spread 6 feet apart that number will be cut to 20.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he wants to see restaurants open their dining rooms by the end of May.
“There’s not a lot of risk right now because the curve is so flat,” he said.
“We have to condition ourselves. We have to get in shape for when tourists come here and getting in shape what I’m really talking about is having good protocols.”
He added, “The only way to open businesses over the next few months is to do it smart."
Warren added that customers will need to be convinced to return.
“People are still not going to be ultra-comfortable coming back in and dining for a while," he said.
Until then, he predicts online ordering, delivery and carry-out will become a big part of his evolving business model. “Hospitality isn’t just about making people feel welcome,” he said. “It’s about making them feel safe.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.