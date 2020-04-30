City official on paid leave amidst investigation into inappropriate behavior

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The director of the Department of Enterprise Services for the City and County of Honolulu has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, Honolulu’s mayor said Wednesday.
Guy Kaulukukui, who was selected by Mayor Kirk Caldwell to lead the department back in 2015, was sued last week by a former student alleging they had an inappropriate relationship dating back to the 1980s.
The suit alleges that the inappropriate relationship occurred during a period of time when Kaulukui was a teacher and girls track coach at Kamehameha Schools.
The victim, who is listed only as Jane Doe on the lawsuit, was a minor at the time, according to the lawsuit.
City officials say they were made aware of the allegations over the weekend. Kaulukukui’s department manages the day-to-day operations of such facilities as the Blaisdell Center, Waikiki Shell and Honolulu Zoo.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.