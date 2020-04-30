An elderly Makiki woman beat her grim diagnosis and overcome COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 78-year-old Makiki woman once hospitalized with COVID-19 has beat the odds.
Glenda Tucker was in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors gave her a grim 10 percent chance of survival, but she was a fighter, determined to beat coronavirus.
On Saturday, she was discharged from Tripler Army Medical Center on Saturday. She says she didn’t know how she got the virus and that her only symptom was extreme nausea.
But she overcome the disease and was discharged with staff cheering her exit.
“Cheering and yelling,” she describe her discharge. “They gave me lei and cards and it was just a celebration. My whole ICU team was there. When you’ve been lying down for three weeks filled with pills and shots and blood taken out of you and constant care. It’s just nice to be home,” she said.
Tucker says doctors had her lay on her stomach to relieve the pressure on her lungs and gave her anti-malaria drugs.
