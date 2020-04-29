Remains breezy through the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. Hold on! Winds will peak and become its strongest on tonight before tapping onto the brakes. Overall, breezy trade winds will hold firm through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well.
A mostly dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west. The gusty trades may relax early next week as a cold front approaches the region from the north. Increasing moisture and shower coverage out ahead of this approaching front and an upper disturbance will be possible. Hawaii Island may see more pop up showers this weekend in the typical spots upslope of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
Let’s talk surf! The current north to north-northwest swell will be lowering through Thursday. A similar size north-northwest swell is slated to arrive Friday, followed by another one on Sunday. Both of these swells will remain well below advisory thresholds. Surf will remain rough along east facing shores due to the gusty trades. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough due to the gusty trades. Heights will remain below the advisory level due to the limited fetch upstream across the eastern Pacific.
So the next 7 days, will get quite gusty!
And check out our kidcasters from our Let’s Learn Together digital series. Today...meet Kaila with her windy forecast.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
