LIVE: Governor outlines plans to slowly reopening economy as number of new cases decline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon amid growing discussions about how to reopen the economy safely.
Ige said work to reopen the state has already started, but stressed those efforts will be “phased in.”
“Together, with the county mayors, we are looking at ways to scale back mandates in a cautious, safe and coordinated manner,” he said.
“The curve has been flattened. But until there is a vaccine or a cure, we are not out of the woods.”
Efforts to reopen businesses have already started.
On Wednesday, a handful of Oahu businesses that have limited interactions with customers were given the governor’s approval to reopen Friday. Those businesses include golf courses and automated car washes.
For 10 days, Hawaii has seen six or fewer new COVID-19 cases and Kauai hasn’t had a new case in more than two weeks — evidence that Hawaii’s strict emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of the virus have worked.
On Wednesday, four new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 613.
But the governor cautioned against celebrating too soon.
He said there is concern about a second wave of infection, and warned that some restrictions that are lifted might need to be reinstated. Until there’s a vaccine or an effective treatment that cuts the risk, this is the new normal.
“Life will not be back to what it was until there is a vaccine,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green echoed those sentiments, saying that even as restrictions are lifted, residents need to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while in public.
