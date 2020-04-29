LIST: Upcoming food distribution sites for those facing financial hardship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizations across the state have organized many free food distribution events in recent weeks.
Below is the list of upcoming giveaways in the coming weeks. It will be updated as new distribution points are announced and set up.
- Waipio: Food Assistance program for recently unemployed. Thursday April 30 at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a public-private partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation and the Hawaii Community Foundation.
- Hawaii Help is on the Way. Friday May 1 at the Pacific Gateway Center next to the Gold Bond Building on Ala Moana Blvd. 723 C Umi Street, Honolulu, HI 96819. Time 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This organization is also offering delivery of goods. To register online, click here.
This list will be updated to include neighbor island sites when information becomes available.
