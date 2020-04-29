Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he has agreed with the state’s mayors to allow florists to sell flowers starting Friday, which will enable them to deliver bouquets on Mother’s Day. Florists will be required to adhere to social distancing requirements to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks, limiting the number of customers in stores and making hand sanitizer available. The decision reverses an earlier announcement rescinding an exemption to the governor’s emergency rules that had been previously awarded to florists. Many florists had already ordered Mother's Day flowers based on the initial exemption and said they would lose money if denied the sales.