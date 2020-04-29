Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-FLORISTS
Hawaii governor, mayors make way for Mother's Day flowers
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he has agreed with the state’s mayors to allow florists to sell flowers starting Friday, which will enable them to deliver bouquets on Mother’s Day. Florists will be required to adhere to social distancing requirements to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks, limiting the number of customers in stores and making hand sanitizer available. The decision reverses an earlier announcement rescinding an exemption to the governor’s emergency rules that had been previously awarded to florists. Many florists had already ordered Mother's Day flowers based on the initial exemption and said they would lose money if denied the sales.
University of Hawaii considers new Mauna Kea management
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The University of Hawaii is considering possible new management structures for governing land on Mauna Kea in an effort to improve its stewardship of the state’s highest mountain. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the university’s board of regents met earlier this month and discussed improving the university’s internal management structure. The board also considered the implications of shifting authority of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve away from university entirely. The board passed a resolution last year requiring discussion of a reorganization. The board expects to consider adopting a new internal management structure at its May meeting.
Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March. Hundreds of sailors are expected to reboard the ship over the next several days. Their move back to the ship marks a critical turning point in a drama that has rocked the Navy leadership, forced the firing of the Roosevelt’s captain, and impacted the fleet across the Pacific, a region critical to America’s national security interests.
Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents
HONOLULU (AP) — When a curfew goes into effect each night for a county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored. Just like other residents stuck at home obeying the curfew he put into effect to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami turns to social media for entertainment. He’s been posting videos on social media doing things like dancing and dyeing Easter eggs. And people are loving it. Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Kawakami implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.
Virus prompts Hawaii court's order of faster inmate release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has ordered judicial system officials to move more quickly in complying with the court's decision for the release nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the order focused on lower court judges, prosecutors and the state public safety department. It ordered them to release as many nonviolent offenders from Hawaii’s eight jails and prisons as quickly as possible. The releases are to be considered individually. The order came in response to a lawsuit arguing Hawaii’s historically overcrowded jails and prisons cannot meet federal guidelines for avoiding COVID-19 infections.
Hawaii County to receive $61M for roads damaged by lava
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County is expected to receive $61 million in federal funding to repair roads damaged by lava in the Kilauea eruption. But a restoration timeline has not been established. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency distribution will be paid to the county Department of Public Works. The Kilauea eruption that began in May 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes and buried about 13 miles of public roads. Officials says the money will be used to restore six roads in the Big Island’s Puna region. The funds will not be distributed immediately.