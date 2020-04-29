Hawaii Foodbank prepares for major food distribution to help thousands in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families in Hawaii are worried where their next meal will come from after thousands have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But help is on the way.
Two agencies have partnered with the Hawaii Foodbank and will have about 200,000 pounds of food for distribution Thursday starting at noon.
Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank, said it’s all thanks to the help of the Hawaii Community Foundation, Bank of Hawaii Foundation and the City and County of Honolulu.
“Every dime of the $2 million that was sent to us is going straight to food — every single dime of it,” Mizutani said.
The distribution on Thursday will take place at the Waipio soccer complex from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We know everyone will line up much earlier, we ask for your patience, we will be efficient as possible,” Mizutani said.
Every family that does receive food will receive about 51 to 52 pounds of food.
“We will be out there giving out food till itʻs all gone," Mizutani said.
As the shelves empty in the warehouse, food is needed, but Mizutani says money is better.
“Here in Hawaii, raising our hand and asking for money is hard for people,” Mizutani said. “We have a lot of purchasing power because we buy in bulk, we can get more food to those in need with monetary donations.”
And the delivery drivers are on the road every day. The Foodbank crew are on the frontlines, doing their jobs helping to feed thousands around the island and throughout the state.
If you need more information on how to get food or how to make donations, visit the Hawaii Foodbank’s website.
