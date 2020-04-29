Hawaii blood bank launches effort to collect plasma for experimental COVID-19 treatment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, the Blood Bank of Hawaii has collected plasma from a person who recovered from COVID-19 as part of an experimental treatment option for those who are sick.
“This is a historic moment for the state of Hawaii, this is not a historic moment for Blood bank of Hawaii. This a historic moment for the state,” said Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, CEO of Blood Bank of Hawaii.
Using plasma from patients who have recovered to help COVID-19 patients has emerged as a potentially promising early therapeutic option, and a national clinical trial is underway.
Nguyen said a statewide coalition has been formed to participate in the trial and ensure Hawaii patients have access to the treatment option.
Recovered patients will be recruited by medical professionals, including hospitals, to donate plasma.
This story will be updated.
