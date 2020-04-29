A handful of Oahu businesses get green light to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is dipping a toe into efforts to reopen Hawaii’s economy.
On Friday, restrictions will be lifted on a small number of businesses on the island:
- Certain real estate services will now be allowed.
- Car dealerships can reopen for sales and leasing activities, with restrictions.
- All automated service providers, such as automated car washes will also be permitted.
- Mobile providers, such as mobile pet groomers, have also been given the green light.
- Services provided on a one-on-basis can be done as long as social distancing is maintained.
- And all public and private golf courses can reopen under new guidelines.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced earlier this week that he hoped to lift restrictions on some “low-risk” businesses, but said he’d need to get approval for the changes from the governor.
The new restrictions are included in an amended stay-at-home order that’s effective through May 18.
“We’d like to thank the governor and the other county mayors for meeting and working with us on this amended and restated emergency order,” Caldwell said, in a news release.
“Getting people back to work is a priority right now and we will continue to make decisions based on all available data and sound science.”
Additionally, the mayor said gravesite visits are now considered an essential activity.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.