Gusty trade winds will peak on Thursday but remain breezy through the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening. Hold on! Winds will peak and become its strongest on Thursday before tapping onto the brakes. Overall, breezy trade winds will hold firm through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well. The trades will ease a bit early next week, as a disturbance develops along a stalled front north of the state. Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as some deeper moisture moves in from the east and upper level troughing moves overhead.